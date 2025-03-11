Tiruchy DMK cadre burn Minister Pradhan's effigy, raise slogans against BJP govt

TIRUCHY: DMK cadre on Monday burnt the effigy of the Union Education Minister Dhamendra Pradhan for failing to release the funds for Tamil Nadu and his arrogant comments made against the State MPs.

Soon after Pradhan’s Lok Sabha remarks went viral, the Tiruchy DMK cadre headed by the Mayor Mu Anbazhagan and central district DMK secretary Vairamani gathered at central bus stand and staged a protest against the BJP-led Union government and the Union Minister for failing to release due funds to Tamil Nadu and making arrogant comments against the Tamil Nadu government and the MPs from the State.

The protesting members claimed that the BJP government is trying all sorts of tricks to implement the three-language policy, which would impose Hindi and Sanskrit. They also claimed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s initiation to implement what the BJP’s ideology will never be allowed in the State.

While they were protesting, a section of cadre carried the effigy of the Union Minister and burnt it at the bustling Tiruchy bus terminus. Soon, the police who were on duty doused the fire and removed the effigy from the spot.

The protest and effigy burning created a flutter in the busy central bus stand premises. Similar protests were conducted across the State against the BJP-led Centre and Pradhan.