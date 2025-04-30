Tiruchy court summons Seeman to appear on May 8

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a criminal defamation case filed by the DIG of Tiruchy V Varun Kumar against NTK chief coordinator Seeman after summoning him to appear before the court on May 8.

Varun Kumar filed a case against NTK chief Seeman for making defamatory remarks about him and his family and the case was in progress with the judicial magistrate court.

As per the orders, the DIG Varun Kumar appeared before the court along with his counsel Murali Krishna but Seeman defied the summons and failed to turn up for hearing but submission was presented his behalf, leading to the issue of summons.