Tiruchy court awards 7-yr jail to man for sexually abusing 17-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track court on Wednesday awarded seven-year imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, D John Joseph (48), a resident from Iruthayapuram near Lalgudi in Tiruchy has been working in an eatery in the locality forcibly took a 17 year old girl from the neighbourhood on December 26, 2019 and sexually abused her.

Based on the complaint by the girls’ mother, Lalgudi All Women Police registered a case under various IPC sections including Pocso Act and arrested him and lodged him in the prison.

The case was in progress with the Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track court and the judge NS Srivathsan who heard the case awarded seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 to John Joseph. The judge also recommended a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.