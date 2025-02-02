Tiruchy corporation removes roadside eateries to clear traffic congestion

CHENNAI: City Corporation officials on Saturday removed roadside eateries, causing traffic snarls. Responding to complaints of the increasing menace, the civic body resorted to removing encroachments. Most of these food vendors were operating on arterial roads, affecting the free flow of traffic. Eateries working on pavements of Central Bus Stand, St John Vestry School roundabout, YMCA road, Royal Road and Bharathidasan Road were removed by officials. The owners were warned not to encroach again. Despite warnings, the eatery owners reportedly failed to remove their shops, leading to the eviction drive.