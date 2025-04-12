Tiruchy Corporation council resolves to name Integrated Bus Terminus after Karunanidhi

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City Corporation passed a resolution on Friday naming the Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) after late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Truck Terminus after former Chief Minister CN Annadurai and Vegetable Market after Periyar.

The urgent meeting of the City Corporation was chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan, who said that the new IBT would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister MK Stalin, on May 9.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the truck terminus and vegetable market, and will also distribute housing patta to the residents who have been residing on the government poramboke land.

The Mayor also announced that a resolution about the events was tabled and appealed to the members to pass it.

Similarly, a resolution on maintaining the new IBT for 15 years by a Chennai-based private firm was also tabled.

Subsequently, the resolution was passed with a majority in which the council resolved to name the new IBT after late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the new Truck Terminus after the former Chief Minister Annadurai and the Vegetable market after Periyar.

The council also resolved to find the possibilities for obtaining a patta for those who have been living in the government poramboke and distribute no-objection certificates through the civic administration.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that the civic body has been concentrating on controlling the stray dog menace in the city.

As many as 43,763 street dogs were identified in the city, among them, the sterilisation process has been undertaken for as many as 21,721 dogs.

While 5,000 dogs are vaccinated every month, and as many as 767 wandering cattle were caught, and a fine of Rs 19 lakh has been collected from the owners, said the mayor.