Tiruchy Corporation budget projects Rs 128 crore deficit

TIRUCHY: With the promise of revamping the Gandhi market at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore at its present location, the Tiruchy City Corporation budget for 2025-26 was presented on Wednesday with a deficit of Rs 128.95 crore.

The Chairperson of the Finance Committee, T Muthuselvan, presented the budget in the presence of the Mayor Mu Anbalagan and Commissioner V Saravanan.

According to the budget, the total revenue of the corporation was Rs 1,308.16 crore, while the expenditure is estimated at Rs 1,437.11 crore and thus amounting to a deficit of Rs 128.95 crore.

Among the total expenditure, 42 per cent has been allocated for the staff salary, while 19.78 per cent has been allotted for the repair and maintenance works.

As per the promise of the minister KN Nehru in the assembly floors, the civic body has decided to retain the Gandhi Market at its present location and a fund of Rs 60 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the market.

The main focus would be on the infrastructure development including the additional central building for the Corporation with a fund of Rs 50 crore, two bridges across Uyyankondan river each at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and a fund of Rs 32.50 crore for the construction of stormwater drains to a stretch of 52 km, pumping stations at five low lying areas with Rs 10 crore and construction of as many as 10 over head tanks with Rs 20.32 crore.

Meanwhile, Rs 15 crore has been allocated for the beautification of the southern banks of the Cauvery and food streets in each zone at a total outlay of Rs 5 crore. A fund of Rs 115 crore for the 19.20 mv solar power generation would be established at Panjapur.

AIADMK stages a walkout:

Condemning that there were no major plans for decongesting the traffic in the City and diverting a major portion of the funds for the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur, the AIADMK members K Ambikapathi, C Aravindan, and Anushya Ravishankar staged a walkout during the budget session.

“The corporation budget has no mention of flyovers and major plans for decongesting the traffic in the city. Similarly, several projects brought out by the AIADMK government had been neglected, and the long-pending demand for metro rail service has no mention in the budget,” said Ambikapathi to the reporters.