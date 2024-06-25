Tiruchy cops arrest three youth for performing dangerous bike stunts

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested three youth who performed bike stunts on the main roads and threatened the public and seized their vehicles on Tuesday.

The Samayapuram police received information that three youth were threatening the people by performing bike stunts at Sirumarudur in the Chidambaram National Highway and the stunts were uploaded in social media which was going viral.

The police who saw the video registered a case and were searching for the youth.

On Monday, the police identified the youngsters as D Devarajan and B Sebastian both from Gandhi Market, and A Bharanidharan from Pudukkottai, and seized their vehicle.

Police arrested the two of them on Tuesday after Devarjan was secured. Meanwhile, SP V Varunkumar asked the people to contact 94874 64651 if they found someone performing bike stunts on the roads.