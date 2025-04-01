Tiruchy cops arrest three for lottery, gutka sale in two separate incidents

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Monday arrested three persons on charges of selling banned lottery and gutka in two separate incidents.

Based on the information that the banned lottery had been sold across Jailpettai area in the Gandhi Market police limit, a police team headed by Inspector Sivaraman rushed to the spot and found that the three persons were involved in selling the banned lottery.

On seeing them, the culprits attempted to escape. The police secured two persons, who were identified as Y Saleem (45) from Woraiyur and M Mohammed Ayuf (54) from Tennur while the other one who was identified as Murugan escaped. Subsequently, the police arrested Saleem and Mohammed Ayuf and seized banned lotteries, two mobile phones, and cash of Rs 3,500.

Similarly, the E-Pudur police who were on patrol found that a youth was selling banned gutka at the Francia Colony arch area and the police arrested Gopinath (23) from the same area. Subsequently, the police seized 2 kgs of gutka, and later, Gopinath was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison.