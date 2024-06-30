Tiruchy: Cop hurt in bid to arrest chain snatchers as gang attacks with sickle

TIRUCHY: A cop sustained severe cut injuries after a gang of chain snatchers attacked him with lethal weapons when he attempted to catch them after a brief chase in Tiruchy on Saturday after a team of police personnel cornered them based on a tip-off.

According to police, after frequent chain snatching incidents across Tiruchy, the commissioner of police N Kamini ordered cops to intensify patrolling and formed special teams to nab culprits.

Against such a backdrop, the Fort police received information that a few persons were involved in chain snatching in Karur in the wee hours. A team of five police personnel led by the head constable Abdul Kadar rushed to the spot and on seeing the police three suspects attempted to flee.

The police personnel chased the trio and attempted to secure them at Anna Statue roundabout when one among the gang took a sickle and attacked the head constable. The cop Abdul Kadar fell unconscious sustaining injuries on his hand and face, while the accused managed to escape.

Upon getting information, senior police officials reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. Abdul Kadar was rushed to a private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment. Later, a special team tracked down the trio and arrested them. The accused were identified as Balaji (19), Nitish (19) and a 16-year-old boy.