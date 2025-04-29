Tiruchy central bus stand will get an upgrade after Panjappur bus stand inauguration, says Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: With Chief Minister MK Stalin all set to inaugurate the Panjappur integrated bus stand in a few days, it has left the public wondering about the operational status of the Tiruchy central bus stand, according to a Daily Thanthi report..

Responding to people's queries about whether the bus stand would function or be demolished, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said that even after the Panjappur integrated bus stand is inaugurated, the central bus stand will be operational. He further added that the central bus stand would be upgraded with improved facilities for passengers.

The central bus stand has buses that operate on a daily basis to various destinations like Thanjavur, Velankanni, Tiruvarur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Thiruvananthapuram, Karur, Erode, and Coimbatore. As many as 730 city buses and 2395 local buses cater to nearly one lakh passengers everyday.

The state government has decided to upgrade the central bus stand under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for which the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has called for tenders.

The proposal for upgrade includes an integrated government office complex, a child assistance center, and a multi-level commercial complex with parking. Officials said that once the project report is submitted for approval, funds will be allocated for construction.

It may be noted that once the new bus stand is inaugurated, all inter-district buses will operate from Panjappur, and city buses will operate from the central bus stand.