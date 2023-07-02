Tiruchy-based doctor dies of heart attack in Vellore

VELLORE: A Tiruchy-based doctor, who came to attend a week-long course at the CMC hospital, Vellore, died of a heart attack at his quarters in Sathuvachari on Saturday.

The doctor, Dilip (31), was running a private clinic at Thiagadurgan in Kallakurichi district. He arrived in Vellore on June 28 and checked into private quarters for the duration of his course in the hospital. However, as his room door remained locked from the inside for two days, the owners alerted Sahtuvacahri police who rushed to the spot and entered the room.

They found Dilip lying on the floor. Even though he was rushed to CMC hospital, doctors after examining him said he was brought dead. Police registered a case and are investigating.