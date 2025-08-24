Tiruchy Bar Association launches e-library

CHENNAI: An e-library centre was launched in commemoration of the former president of Tiruchy Bar Association, Balasundaram, in Tiruchy, on Saturday.

Justice Surya Kant, who launched the e-library, said that the age-old Tiruchy Bar Association has created several noted advocates and judges. Lauding the former president, Balasundaram’s expertise, he said the young advocates should effectively use the database to grow and learn. He further noted that seniors have a crucial role in educating their juniors.

He urged the young and upcoming advocates to be up to date with current affairs to develop a successful career. He also called upon the young advocates to make use of the Madras Journal, a major source of information, to enhance their knowledge. He further urged them to read it every day without fail.

While addressing the event, Manidra Mohan Srivastava, the chief justice of Madras High Court, said that the law is like a marathon and everyone should run along with it, and so, it is essential to build a habit of learning and relearning consistently.

He lauded advocate Balasundaram for his exceptional knowledge and said that 40 juniors were practicing under him. He stressed regular participation in the conferences and seminars that would help juniors upskill themselves.