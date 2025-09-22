Tiruchy: Male engineering student ends life after alleged sexual harassment

CHENNAI: Mareeswaran (21), a third-year engineering student of Anna University in Tiruchy, from Mamsapuram near Srivilliputhur, died by suicide, by jumping in front of a train near Mandaiyur, while travelling from his college hostel.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, he reportedly developed a friendship with a polytechnic student from Ariyamangalam, Tiruchy through Facebook. Mareeswaran often went to meet the student.

In a note left behind, he claimed that students including her friends sexually harassed him, took videos and photos of him, threatened him, withdrew money from his bank account, and also stole his gold bracelet.

Tiruchy Railway Police rushed to the spot and sent his body to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Police seized his phone and the note; five polytechnic students have been arrested in connection with the case.