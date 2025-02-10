Tiruchy AIU seizes gold, currencies from two passengers

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths of Tiruchy International Airport seized 400 grams of gold and currencies worth Rs 8.45 lakh on Monday from two passengers. While the officials were inspecting the baggage of passengers coming from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight (No AK 25), they suspected one particular passenger found that he was carrying 494 grams of 24 karat gold worth Rs 42.82 lakh in the form of gold paste and concealed in a brief and a belt area of a jean that he was wearing. Subsequently, they seized the gold and investigations were underway. Similarly, the officials inspected the baggage of a woman passenger and found that she was carrying as many as 272 foreign currencies worth Rs 3.9 lakh and Indian currencies of Rs 4.50 lakh together valued at Rs 8.45 lakh. The officials seized the currencies and investigations are on.