Tiruchy airport officials receive hoax bomb threat by email

TIRUCHY: On Monday, the Tiruchy International Airport director received a bomb threat by e-mail and the bomb detection team scanned the entire premises and later declared the threat to be a hoax. Investigations to trace the offender is on.

On Monday morning, while the airport director P Subramani was busy with his routine work, he was shocked to find a bomb threat warning through e-mail and the mail further threatening that not only Tiruchy airport but also a few airports across the country would be blown off.

Soon, the director alerted the security officials and the Central Industrial Security Force stepped up the security and three tier security was made and a search operation by sniffer dog squad and bomb detection team were pressed into action. The teams conducted an elaborate search operation across the airport premises, including passengers waiting hall, visitors’ hall, parking slots and various other key spots. The teams also searched the cargo terminal and finally declared that the threat was a hoax. The search operations on the premises created a commotion among the passengers as well as the visitors in the airport.

Meanwhile, the mail ID was handed over to the investigation officials and a case has been registered and investigations are underway.