Begin typing your search...

    Tiruchendur man gets life for sexual assault on girl

    Judge V Suresh convicted him based on the evidence presented by the Tiruchendur police, investigating the case based on the complaint filed under the Pocso Act

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 April 2025 9:53 PM IST
    Tiruchendur man gets life for sexual assault on girl
    X

    Representative Image

    MADURAI: A Thoothukudi Pocso court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2019. K Arul Selvam of Nadunalumoolaikinaru, near Tiruchendur, was convicted of sexually abusing the girl.

    Judge V Suresh convicted him based on the evidence presented by the Tiruchendur police, investigating the case based on the complaint filed under the Pocso Act.

    The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict and directed the State government to provide the survivor a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

    Thoothukudi Pocso courtsexual assaultTiruchendurJudge
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X