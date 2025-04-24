Tiruchendur man gets life for sexual assault on girl

MADURAI: A Thoothukudi Pocso court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2019. K Arul Selvam of Nadunalumoolaikinaru, near Tiruchendur, was convicted of sexually abusing the girl.

Judge V Suresh convicted him based on the evidence presented by the Tiruchendur police, investigating the case based on the complaint filed under the Pocso Act.

The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict and directed the State government to provide the survivor a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.