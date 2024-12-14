Tiruchendur hit by severe flooding, authorities warn against travel for next two days

CHENNAI: The District Collector has issued a warning advisory to the devotees to avoid travelling to Tiruchendur for the next two days due to heavy rainfall and flooding

Over the past two days, continuous rainfall has led to severe flooding in the region, particularly affecting Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts.

The Thamirabarani river is overflowing with 56,000 cubic feet of water, leading to severe flooding in the region, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Traffic on roads like Srivaikuntam-Tiruchendur and Eral-Tiruchendur has been halted, and vehicles are being diverted to alternate routes due to floodwaters on the roads.

The Eral river bridge has been submerged, further disrupting transportation. Homes in the Punnaikayal region have also been affected by flooding.

In light of these conditions, the district administration has urged devotees to refrain from visiting the Tiruchendur temple for the next two days to ensure their safety.