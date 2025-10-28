Tiruchendur glows for Soorasamharam

MADURAI: Lakhs of devotees witnessed Soorasamharam, the main event of the annual Kanda Sashti festival, at the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple in the Thoothukudi district on Monday evening.

The ritual, symbolising Lord Murugan’s victory over demon Surapadman, began around 4.30 pm on the seashore near the temple. The deity, Jeyanthinathar, was taken out in a procession before enacting the slaying of Surapadman with a vel (spear). Devotees chanted “Vetrivel Muruganuku Arogara” and “Veeravel Muruganuku Arogara” as the event unfolded.

The temple’s sanctum sanctorum was opened to devotees early in the morning, around 1 am, so that they could witness the soorasamharam. The six-day festival began on October 22 with the Yagasala pooja. Devotees observed fasting and participated in prayers during the period. Many took a holy dip in the sea, performed kavadi rituals, and reached the temple by padayatra (pilgrimage on foot).

The event began with the killing of Gajamugan, followed by Singamugan and Surapadman, who was later transformed into a rooster. A Deeparadanai was performed after the ritual. Later, Subramaniya Swamy, along with goddesses Valli and Deivanai, was offered Deeparadanai before returning to the temple. Panakam was distributed to devotees who had completed their fasts. On Tuesday, rituals including Deivanai’s penance and the celestial wedding ceremony were scheduled at the temple.

The temple and surrounding areas were illuminated for the occasion, and the coastal town of Tiruchendur wore a festive look as devotees celebrated the culmination of the Sashti festival.