    Tiruchendur: DMK youth wing member held for allegedly abusing municipal worker

    FIR being registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2025 2:45 PM IST
    CHENNAI: A DMK youth wing member Sivaranjan (32) has been arrested under the under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following a complaint filed by Chinnathambi (39), a municipal worker who was allegedly abused by the accused.

    Sivaranjan, a resident of Kalyanasundaram Nagar, Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, oversees the maintenance of municipal toilets as a contractor. Chinnathambi, who works under him, had reportedly not reported to work for several days. Sivaranjan is said to have then visited Chinnathambi’s house, where he allegedly abused and assaulted him, Daily Thanthi reported.

    Chinnathambi sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital. He later filed a complaint against Sivaranjan, leading to an FIR being registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Sivaranjan was subsequently arrested by the Tiruchendur police, the report added.

