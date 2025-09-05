Tindivanam insult: Anbumani flays govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday strongly condemned the incident in Tindivanam where a Dalit junior assistant in the municipality was allegedly forced to fall at the feet of a DMK councillor and apologise for refusing to obey unlawful instructions.

In a statement, Dr Anbumani said the episode exposed the hollowness of the DMK's claim of upholding social justice. "Is this the social justice that the DMK practises, compelling a Dalit employee to fall at the feet of its functionaries?" he asked.

The controversy arose after a DMK woman councillor allegedly directed the employee, Muniappan, to bring certain contract work files to her. When he declined, the councillor, her husband and the municipal chairperson reportedly coerced him into apologising by falling at her feet. Visuals of the incident have since gone viral on social media.

Dr Anbumani argued that councillors have no authority to issue orders to municipal staff and should have escalated grievances legally to senior officials. "Instead, a Dalit official was humiliated in the name of social justice. This reflects the lessons taught by the DMK leadership, " he charged.

The PMK leader also recalled earlier incidents of caste-based discrimination, including denial of seating for a tribal woman panchayat president in Anangur, contamination of a Dalit drinking water tank in Vengaivayal, and refusal to allow Dalit panchayat chiefs to hoist the national flag. He said such acts continued unchecked while the DMK government remained a bystander.

Dr Anbumani demanded immediate arrests of all those involved in the Tindivanam incident and strict legal action. "The Chief Minister must explain whether humiliating Dalit employees represents the DMK's brand of social justice," he said.