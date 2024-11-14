Time to implement medicare service protection Act, says BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: In the backdrop attack on a government doctor in Chennai, former Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday urged the State government to implement the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008 immediately.

Talking to reporters at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), after meeting the doctor who was attacked by a patient’s son, Tamilisai said, "Dr Balaji's health condition is stable and is recovering well. This is not the first case in the State. I urge the Stalin government to immediately implement the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008 to avoid any recurrence of such issues."

Tamilisai, who is a doctor by profession, also urged the government to ensure that information about the Act should be posted outside every hospital prominently. “A help desk for doctors should be placed outside. A public grievance or complaint box too should be placed at every hospital," she said.

Defending her own profession, Dr Tamilisai said that doctors are not biased and sometimes when certain problems arise, the patients and their attendees should not attack the doctors.

Pointing out the workload and lack of enough manpower in government hospitals, the senior BJP leader said the ruling DMK government should take steps to recruit doctors and nurses to fill the existing vacancies.

"This (gruesome attack on the doctor) should not be seen as one incident. The government must monitor the situation in every government hospital and ensure the safety and security of the medicare service personnel," she noted.

Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin for not visiting government hospitals for treatment, the former Telangana governor said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I got vaccinated at a government hospital. But, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are not visiting the government hospitals even for vaccinations. CM Stalin was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. This should be changed."

"Before deploying armed personnel at government hospitals, the State government must instil hope among the public and doctors," added Tamilisai.