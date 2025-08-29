Time to dissolve Election Commission, fix SIR issue: Association

TIRUCHY: Criticising the poll body, the Movement for Protection of Voting Rights here on Thursday stated that the Election Commission of India should be dissolved due to serious allegations of vote rigging in support of the BJP.

The voter protection organisation announced a protest in Tiruchy on September 6 to draw attention to the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the coordinator of the movement, Advocate Kennedy, said that the Election Commission of India has been functioning as a mouthpiece of the BJP, and they have deliberately removed around 60 lakh voters in Bihar. The organisation also criticised the poll panel, saying that it has a sinister plan to remove around two crore voters from the list across all states.

“They identify the voters who would never favour the BJP and intentionally remove them. This initiative was initially implemented in Bihar, and it will be followed in other states as well. That’s the reason behind the ECI announcing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in all the states,” Kennedy said. This effort to conduct SIR in all the states would lead to lakhs of voters losing their voting rights, he said further.

Meanwhile, Kennedy pointed out that the ECI has announced as many as 11 documents for voting, but the Aadhaar is not among them, which is a sheer act against the Constitution.

“We demand that the Election Commission and the Union government be dissolved, as the elections were not held fairly in 2024. With this demand, the movement is scheduled to organise a protest in Tiruchy on September 6,” he added.