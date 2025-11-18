Time-tested allies DMK's pillars: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: The DMK’s long-standing alliance remains its biggest strength, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday, asserting that the party has stood with the same partners for a decade in the State.

He emphasised that the DMK and its allies share common principles and a common adversary whom they believe threatens the State’s sovereignty and democratic values. He added that the alliance would jointly fight the “common enemy” in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking in Thanjavur after welcoming the 14th Junior Hockey World Cup along with Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, he credited Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for bringing the international tournament to Tamil Nadu.

The event, traditionally hosted in Odisha, will be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10, with 24 teams from across the world expected to participate. Mahesh said global attention would turn toward Tamil Nadu during the tournament.