Time not ripe for alliance talk, TN’s pressing issues our immediate concern, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday asserted that it’s premature to discuss alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections, emphasising that the party's immediate focus is on addressing the State's pressing issues.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Annamalai stated, "The 2026 election is crucial for Tamil Nadu. Our priority is exposing the failures of the ruling DMK and ensuring good governance."

Dismissing ‘speculation’ on alliances, he said, "There are still nine to ten months for the elections. The BJP's primary concern is the welfare of Tamil Nadu's people, not political negotiations. At the right time, our high command will decide on a poll tie-up."

Targeting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, Annamalai remarked, "Politics isn't about delivering speeches and leaving. It requires groundwork and commitment."

The BJP leader also accused Vijay of benefiting from DMK-backed Red Giant Movies, stating, "Vijay's Kuruvi and Beast were distributed by Red Giant. He should introspect before making allegations."

Further attacking TVK's Aadhav Arjuna, he alleged, "One of their leaders has jumped between parties, using lottery money to secure positions. His goal seems to be turning TVK into a lottery sales party."