'Time is not very far when people of Tamil Nadu will also support good projects of Narendra Modi': BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday spoke on the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections and said that the day was not very far when the people of Tamil Nadu would support the good projects of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons, Soundararajan said "The people have supported good governance and development.

Similarly, the time is not very far when the people of Tamil Nadu will also support the good projects of Narendra Modi. I believe that the people of Tamil Nadu will see who will do good for them in the 2026 Assembly elections and vote accordingly."

While BJP notched up a victory in 132 seats, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

The state has 288 assembly seats. The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra.

The party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate. Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20. On November 23, Soundararajan was seen celebrating Mahayuti's win in Maharashtra by bursting crackers outside the party's office in Chennai.

She expressed her happiness about the BJP-led alliance leading and said that BJP-led Mahayuti was going to form the government in Maharashtra. "It is a historic win," the BJP leader said.





Soundararajan took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his campaign in Maharashtra failed and that the lead in Maharashtra shows that the whole of India supports the BJP.

"Rahul's campaign in Maharashtra totally failed. Maharashtra victory shows that the whole of India supports BJP," she said.