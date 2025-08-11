Tight security in place as CM Stalin arrives in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Coimbatore on Sunday to inaugurate a memorial for workers who lost their lives during the construction of the Parambikulam Aliyar Dam on Monday.



A large number of cadre accorded him a grand welcome at the Coimbatore International Airport as he flew down from Chennai.

The Chief Minister, who was slated to visit Coimbatore last month, had suspended then due to his hospitalisation over health issues.

From Coimbatore, the Chief Minister reached Narasimhapuram in Udumalpet by road to unveil a statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

On Monday, Stalin is scheduled to address a public meeting at Netaji Grounds in Udumalpet and give away welfare aid to beneficiaries, lay foundation stones for new projects and inaugurate completed projects.

He will then unveil statues of leaders in Pollachi and inaugurate a memorial for workers who lost their lives during the construction of Parambikulam Aliyar Dam and view a photo expo related to the Parambikulam Aliyar Project.

The Chief Minister would then reach Coimbatore from Pollachi and proceed to Chennai by flight. Tight security is in place because of Stalin’s visit to Coimbatore.