Tiger scare after cow's killing in Erode; Forest dept on watch

COIMBATORE: A tiger is suspected to have killed a cow in Thalavady forest range in Erode. According to the forest department, Nagaraj (51) from a village near Thalavady had tied his five cows for grazing near his neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. “He then went to bring them home around evening. However, one among them went missing and it couldn’t be found till night,” said an official. Therefore, Nagaraj returned home with the remaining cattle. “He resumed search on Thursday morning and found the cow’s carcass along a stream. As there were pugmarks of a carnivore near the cow, he informed the forest department,” added the official. Soon, a forest team examined the pugmarks, which was confirmed to be that of a tiger. It is suspected that the tiger, which came out of the forest, had killed the cow and dragged it to the stream area. As villagers raised fears over the possibility of the tiger’s return in search of prey, the forest department enhanced vigil.