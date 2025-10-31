TIDCO floats tender for Coimbatore’s international cricket stadium project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has invited tenders to carry out project work for the upcoming international cricket stadium in Coimbatore. The project will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the proposed plan includes a cricket stadium spread across 20.72 acres and a commercial complex covering 10 acres. The stadium will feature a restaurant, sports bar, premium seating facilities, indoor training arena, fielding area, players’ lounge, lecture halls, clubhouse, VIP rooms, spas, and corporate boxes, along with other entertainment amenities.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced during the Lok Sabha election campaign that a world-class international cricket stadium, similar to Chennai’s Chepauk ground, would be built in Coimbatore. Among the four shortlisted locations, 20.72 acres of land at the Ondipudur open-air prison site was chosen for the project.

Following this, the detailed project report (DPR) preparation has been progressing rapidly. The Airports Authority of India has now issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of the new international cricket stadium in Coimbatore.