Three workers die after inhaling toxic fumes from sewage tank in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: One more person died on Tuesday, taking the death toll to three due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a dyeing unit in Tirupur.

Police said Saravanan (30), Venugopal (31), Hari Krishnan (26) and Chinnasamy (36), all employed in the dyeing unit at Karaipudur, were engaged to clean the tank located in the company premises on Monday.

“They got into the tank and fainted after inhaling poisonous gas. Saravanan and Venugopal died on the spot while Harikrishnan, who was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, died without responding to treatment on Tuesday early morning,” police said.

Chinnasamy and Muthukumar, who attempted to rescue the workers, are undergoing treatment and are said to be in a stable condition.

Following inquiries, the Palladam police booked dyeing unit owner Naveen, manager Dhanabal, supervisor Aravind and truck driver Chinnasamy under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and SC/ST Act.

Following demands by members of various organisations seeking compensation for the family of the deceased workers, District Revenue Officer K Karthikeyan held talks with the management of the dyeing unit on Tuesday.

They agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh each to the family of the deceased workers.

Of the three persons who died in the unfortunate incident, Saravanan was married, while the two others, Venugopal and Hari Krishnan, are unmarried.