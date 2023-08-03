Three teens drown in Cauvery while taking a dip

ERODE: Three teenagers drowned while taking a dip in the Cauvery River on Thursday afternoon.

According to Kodumudi police, a group of people of Kongalamman colony near Vengambur village had gone to the Maduraiveeran temple located on the banks of River Cauvery. Three youths among them, Kuppuraj aged 19, Chowdry aged 14 and Jagadesh aged 15 were taking a dip in the river when they drowned. All three were washed away in the currents, police said, adding that the youths may not have known swimming.

On being informed, the police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot. With the help of the public they recovered two bodies and are searching for the missing person.