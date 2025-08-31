Three students arrested for assaulting another on MSU campus

MADURAI: Three students were arrested on charges of assaulting a fellow student on the premises of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

The incident occurred on Freshers’ Day, which was organised on Thursday. The victim, a first year student of History, was seen riding a bike inside the university campus.

Sources said that bike riding was prohibited inside the campus and a separate parking space was designated at the entrance. So, a fresher riding a bike inside the campus, and that too at high speed, angered Commerce students in their second year.

Enraged, they stopped the bike and thrashed him. The incident prompted a protest from students demanding action against those who assaulted the first year student, sources said.

Pettai police filed a case based on a complaint. To prevent any untoward incidents, the administration was advised to close the university. Accordingly, all classes were suspended on Friday after the closure at the advice of the police.

However, official sources said the university would be reopened on Monday and have classes as usual.