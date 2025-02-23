Three schools in Tiruvallur receive ‘Eat Right’ certificates for food safety awareness

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district Food Safety Department has received three Eat Right School certificates. Eat Right School is an initiative by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which aims at creating awareness about food safety, nutrition and hygiene among school children.

Panchayat Union Middle School Tiruvallur, Panchayat Union Middle School Kammavarkandigai and Panchayat Union Middle School Nelvoy in Tiruvallur have been given the certificates, which are valid until February 21, 2027.

The schools follow an Eat Right Matrix which has been developed especially for schools. The department evaluates the performance of all schools based on the matrix and checks for their adherence to the FSSAI guidelines.

A senior official from the department in Tiruvallur said, “Six schools received the certificates in November 2024. More schools are encouraged to participate for the certification. The campaign has helped to create awareness about the importance of nutrition and healthy eating habits. The schools also provide education on right eating practices and nutrition to students, healthy food options and promote healthy eating.”