    Three Sabarimala devotees killed in head-on vehicular collision near Theni

    The impact of the collision shattered the front windows of both the vehicles, killing three people including a 10-year-old boy and injuring several other passengers.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Feb 2025 12:02 PM IST
    Visuals from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy was among three killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a van near Theni on Thursday night.

    According to Daily Thanthi, the bus which was carrying devotees from Krishnagiri to Sabarimala collided with a van returning from Sabarimala to Hosur.

    The impact of the collision shattered the front windows of both the vehicles, killing three people including a 10-year-old boy and injuring several other passengers.

    The police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The critically injured are in intensive care presently.

    Investigation into the accident is ongoing and the police have registered a case.

    Online Desk

