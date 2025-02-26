Three retired cops in Dindigul get 9-yr jail term for abetting suicide

MADURAI: Principal Sub Court in Dindigul on Tuesday convicted three cops including an Inspector, who are all retired from service, of three counts and sentenced each of them to undergo nine years of rigorous imprisonment. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Rengasamy (77), former Inspector of Sembatti Police and former constables including Veerathevar (68) and Chinnathevar (69) were charged with abetting suicide, outraging modesty and wrongful confinement.

The incident occurred on February 20, 2001, when the woman Kousalya along with her husband was picked up by the Sembatti police in a case of suspected theft.

She was sexually harassed by the trio at the police station in front of her husband.

The next day, Kousalya, who felt frustrated and embarrassed, jumped into a well and attempted to commit suicide. She was rescued by her neighbours and admitted to Dindigul GH, where she died despite treatment.

Later, the victim’s husband consumed poison and succumbed in hospital. RDO conducted enquiries with 56 persons as witnesses and submitted a report.

Principal Sub Judge V Deepa, after cross-examining the witnesses, found them guilty and pronounced the sentence.

The three accused were punished under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) – (five years with a fine of Rs 25,000 each), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) – (three years with a fine of Rs 10,000 each) and 342 (wrongful confinement) - (one-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 each) of IPC, sources said.