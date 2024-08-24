Three poison wild boar, end up killing two tigers in Nilgiris

CHENNAI: Investigating the death of two tigers that were found dead inside a tea plantation near Pandalur in the Nilgiris district, the officials arrested three workers who allegedly placed poison to kill wild boars.

The tigers were found dead in the Bitherkad forest area, while the carcass of a wild boar was found about 300 meters away.

When the samples from the dead animals were collected and analysed, the officials found that wild boar died due to poisoning. It was then determined that the wild boar was first poisoned, and the tigers died after eating the boar.

The investigation identified Suryanath Barak (35), Aman Koyala (27), and Subit Ninwa from West Bengal as the suspects responsible for placing poison to kill wild boars. The Forest Department arrested the trio, who were produced in court and are now lodged in the Gudalur sub jail.