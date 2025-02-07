Three PMK cadres held for protesting against DMK govt at Ariyalur event

CHENNAI: Three members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) were arrested by the police on Friday for protesting against the DMK government and demanding 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred on February 1, when a statue of late PMK MLA and Vanniyar Sangam leader ‘Kaduvetti’ J Guru was unveiled at Kaduvetti in Ariyalur district. DMK minister SS Sivasankar and Jayamkondam MLA Ka So Ka Kannan also attended the event.

All of a sudden, some PMK members staged a protest against the DMK government and raised slogans demanding 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community. Following this, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd to prevent any untoward incidents.

Subsequently, the Meensurutti police arrested three PMK members - Seenivasan (26), Anbumani (23), and Singaravelan (25) - for protesting against the DMK minister. Investigations are on.