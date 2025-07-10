Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 July 2025 10:36 AM IST
    Three people killed in van-container lorry collision in Virudhunagar
    Visuals from the spot 

    CHENNAI: Three people were killed in an accident on the Madurai-Thoothukudi four-lane highway near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, two drivers and a helper died on the spot when a van collided with a container lorry.

    Upon receiving the information, police registered a case and are investigating the accident.

    accidentfour-lane highwayAruppukottaiVirudhunagarContainer lorry
