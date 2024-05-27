Three of a family drown while bathing in Coimbatore pond

COIMBATORE: Three members of a family including two girls drowned to death while bathing in a pond in Coimbatore on Sunday. Police said Manikandan (40), a daily wager from Sultanpet, his daughter Tamil Selvi (15) and niece Buvana (13) had gone to bathe in a pond in the neighbourhood.Of them, Tamil Selvi was studying Class 10, while Buvana was studying Class 8.

“As they didn’t return for a long while, the family members had gone in search and found their slippers on the shore. Soon, the fire and rescue personnel arrived and fished out the bodies of the trio. Their bodies were then sent for a post mortem at ESI Government Hospital,” police said. The police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.