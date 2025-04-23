Three Naan Mudhalvan scheme beneficiaries in Civil Service Exam top 50 ranks

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Three names from Tamil Nadu figure in the top 50 ranks in the civil services examination 2024, with B Sivachandran securing the 23rd spot, while S Subash Karthik is on the 29th rank and R Monica bagged the 39th rank in the overall ranking.

Interestingly all the three trained for the UPSC examinations under the Naan Mudhalvan Competitive Exams vertical.

“Proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Under the Naan Mudhalvan Competitive Exams Initiative, 50 aspirants have successfully cleared the UPSC exam, including top rankers at the national and state level. Of these, 18 underwent full-time residential coaching, and two cleared the exam in Tamil,” Naan Mudhalvan - TN Skill, which conducts the coaching posted on X.

Sharing her winning story, Monica said, “I first got trained in the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. They gave me an incentive, which was very useful. They also promised me financial assistance for attending the interview”. An aspiring IAS officer, Monica said the question papers used for the Naan Mudhalvan training are of the UPSC standard.

According to sources, a total of 134 candidates from the state have reached the UPSC interview stage.

Meanwhile, Shakti Dubey has topped all-India ranking, with Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag getting the second and third ranks, the UPSC announced on Tuesday. Dubey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject. Goyal, a Bachelor of Commerce from MS University, Baroda, qualified for the exam with political science and international relations as her optional subject.

Parag, a Bachelor of Technology graduate in electrical and electronics engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, had philosophy as his optional subject.