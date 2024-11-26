Three minor siblings found lying outside theater in Edappadi, gutkha seized from them

COIMBATORE: Three siblings aged 15, 13 and 11, who slept overnight by consuming gutka in front of a cinema theater at Edappadi in Salem, were sent away with their parents after issuing a warning by police on Monday. Police also seized packets of gutka from them.

The boys lay at the spot at night and continued to be in a semi-conscious state till morning. After futile attempts to wake them up, the villagers informed the Edappadi police station.

The boys claimed that they came to watch a movie in Edappadi without informing their parents.

As the boys had an addiction to banned gutka products, the police summoned their parents and let them go after issuing a warning.