Begin typing your search...
Three minor siblings found lying outside theater in Edappadi, gutkha seized from them
The boys lay at the spot at night and continued to be in a semi-conscious state till morning.
COIMBATORE: Three siblings aged 15, 13 and 11, who slept overnight by consuming gutka in front of a cinema theater at Edappadi in Salem, were sent away with their parents after issuing a warning by police on Monday. Police also seized packets of gutka from them.
The boys lay at the spot at night and continued to be in a semi-conscious state till morning. After futile attempts to wake them up, the villagers informed the Edappadi police station.
The boys claimed that they came to watch a movie in Edappadi without informing their parents.
As the boys had an addiction to banned gutka products, the police summoned their parents and let them go after issuing a warning.
Next Story