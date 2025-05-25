Three migrant workers hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three North Indian migrant workers were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a clogged septic tank in the Kavangarai area near Puzhal on Sunday.

Over a dozen migrant workers live and work in a rented house in the locality. On Sunday, their weekly day off, they noticed the septic tank in their residence was blocked and decided to clean it themselves, said a Thanthi TV report.

According to Raju, the brother of one of the victims, one worker climbed into the tank to clear the blockage and was quickly overwhelmed by the toxic fumes. Two others who attempted to rescue him were also affected. All three lost consciousness due to gas inhalation.

They were immediately rushed to the Stanley Medical College Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.