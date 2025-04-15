Begin typing your search...

    15 April 2025
    Three members of family electrocuted in Virudhunagar
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: Three members of a family were electrocuted near Virudhunagar on Monday.

    The deceased victims were identified as Thirupathi (28) of Kariseri village, his wife Lalitha (25), who was seven months pregnant and grandma Pakiyam (65), sources said.

    The deceased couple leaves behind a two-year-old boy. The incident occurred when Thirupathi, who played an active role in making sound and lighting arrangements for a temple festival, came in contact with a live wire.

    Subsequently, his wife and the grandma tried to rescue Thirupathi, but they were also electrocuted.

    Moreover, two others, including Dharmar and Kavinkumar, were injured and rushed to the Government Hospital. Based on a complaint, Amathur police have filed a case, sources said.

    Virudhunagarelectrocutionelectrocution incident
    DTNEXT Bureau

