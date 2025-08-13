Three-member gang arrested for assaulting and robbing elderly man in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police arrested three men for allegedly assaulting and robbing an elderly man on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Shyam Robert, 35 Akash, 26 and Franklin, 24 from Poonga Nagar Teachers Colony.

According to Daily Thanthi, on Tuesday morning, the victim Rafiq Ismail, 63, a resident of MBC Nagar, was walking to a shop nearby.

All of a sudden the trio who were in a car, intercepted him and physically assaulted him. The gang also attempted to stab the old man with a knife after which they snatched Rs 1000 from his pocket and fled the scene.

Based on Rafiq’s complaint, the Tiruvallur Police identified arrested the accused and remanded them to judicial custody. Investigations revealed that all three have prior criminal records and were wanted by the police for petty crimes