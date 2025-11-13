Three low-pressure systems likely to bring rain to Tamil Nadu from November 16

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to experience widespread rainfall from November 16 to 25, as three low-pressure systems are expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, according to private weather forecaster Hemachander of Delta Weatherman.

The northeast monsoon, which had briefly weakened, is likely to intensify again across the state during this period.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the first system is expected to develop over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka on November 15, bringing rain to Tamil Nadu from the following day.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in coastal districts on November 17 and 18, with interior and western parts of the state receiving widespread rain on November 18 and 19.

This system may move towards Lakshadweep as a low-pressure area, but its moisture pull from the east is expected to sustain rainfall over Tamil Nadu till November 20.

Between November 21 and 25, another low-pressure area is likely to form, strengthening into a well-marked system that could bring more rain to northern coastal and Cauvery delta districts.

While large-scale flooding is not expected, reservoirs are likely to fill up, and groundwater levels could rise, Hemachander said.

Following these, a third system may develop over the south-central Bay of Bengal, with conditions favourable for it to intensify into a cyclone after the earlier two systems dissipate. Details on its strength and landfall path will become clearer in the coming days, he added.