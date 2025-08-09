Three killed, one injured in firecracker blast near Sattur

CHENNAI: Three people died and one person was seriously injured in a blast at a house in Vembakottai in Sattur, Virudhunagar where firecrackers were being manufactured.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the explosives suddenly went off, triggering a fire that spread and caused the firecrackers to explode and scatter.

The injured person was rescued by police and admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital for treatment.

This incident is as similar as the four blasts in July 2025, which claimed over 16 lives.

Further details awaited.