Three killed in Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast

CHENNAI: In mounting accidents at firecracker units, three people were killed, and one worker was critically injured at a house in Virudhunagar where firecrackers were manufactured on Saturday.

According to the police, a group of workers were engaged in manufacturing firecrackers at a house in the Vijayakarishalkulam area of Vembakottai when explosives suddenly detonated.

The blast triggered a massive fire, which caused partially prepared crackers to explode in consequence. The impact of the explosion left parts of the building in ruins. Three people died on the spot, while another sustained severe burn injuries. The injured person was rescued by the police and rushed to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment.

With Saturday's mishap, the tally of fatal firecracker-related explosions in the district has reached four in just a few weeks. Since July, such blasts have claimed 16 lives collectively. The rising number of incidents has triggered alarm among safety authorities and has prompted demands

stricter enforcement of rules under the Explosives Act.

In July, three separate blasts were reported in different parts of Virudhunagar, each linked to either licensed fireworks factories flouting safety norms or illegal units operating without proper authorisation.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that explosives were being handled without adequate precautionary measures. Officials from the Revenue and Fire Safety Departments have also been roped in to assess the damage and determine the cause of the blast.

Authorities have once again urged fireworks unit owners to strictly follow safety protocols and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.