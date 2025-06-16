Three killed in head-on bike collision in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Three died and three others were injured after two bikes collided in Chengalpattu at midnight on Sunday.

Balamurugan (16), of Orakarpet near Acharapakkam, along with his friend Surya (21), was returning home on a bike at midnight.

Meanwhile, in the opposite direction, Vishwa (19) of Arthur, along with his friends Sivasakthi (25), Riyas (25), and Ranjith (24), was travelling towards Orakarpet on one bike.

As Vishwa’s bike was speeding on the Palar bridge, he lost control and collided head-on with Balamurugan's bike.

Under the impact of the collision, Vishwa and Balamurugan suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Four others riding pillion on both bikes were injured.

Based on the information, the Chengalpattu Taluk police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination.

On Monday morning, Surya died without responding to treatments. The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating whether it was a drunk and drive case.