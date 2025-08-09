Three killed in accident while accompanying friend to Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: In an unfortunate turn of events, three died and three were critically injured when their car toppled, colliding with a two-wheeler in Tiruchy on Saturday.

G Santhosh of Lalgudi was en route to the Tiruchy Airport to depart for Dubai on Saturday with his family in a car, while 11 of his friends, including D Aravindan (19) and Sadick Batcha (20) followed them in another car driven by Sheriff (24).

The friends' car attempted to catch up with Santhosh's speeding car, nearing Manthurai, when they hit a two-wheeler in the opposite direction. When Sheriff attempted to apply the handbrake, the vehicle toppled, killing Aravindan and the bike rider Viswanathan (56) on impact, while Sathick Batcha, Nabi (20), Karthikeyan (24), Abdul Rahman (21), Ekalaivan (20), Anand (20) and Ganapathi (24) sustained severe injuries.

Rescued and rushed to Tiruchy GH, Sathick succumbed while others continue to be in critical condition.

An investigation is under way and SP Selvanagarathinam conducted an inquiry.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to those severely injured and Rs 50,000 for those with sustained minor injuries.