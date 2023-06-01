Three killed, as many injured in mishap near Walajahpet

RANIPET: Three persons were killed on the spot and three others were injured when the car in which they were travelling to Chennai from Virinjipuram near Vellore rammed a stationary container lorry near Walajahpet on Wednesday.

Thirumal of Adyar in Chennai was returning with his family members in his car from Virinjipuram after visiting his sister Ezhilarasi for the summer holidays. Ezhilarasi was also travelling with them in the car.

The car while nearing Walajahpet on the National Highway went out of control and rammed the rear of a stationary container truck. In the impact of the collision, Thirumal (37), Ezhilarasi (40), and driver Ayappan were killed on the spot while three 14-year-old triplets Tharun, Tharanika and Thanushka were injured and admitted to hospital.

Walajahpet police recovered the bodies and sent them to Wallajahpet Government HQ hospital for post-mortem.