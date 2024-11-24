Three killed as car rams into parapet in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: Three devotees were killed and the other was injured in an accident at Idayarvalasai in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the early morning when a car, in which they were travelling, crashed into a parapet wall.

The victims belonging to Tiruppur district have been identified as Shanmugasundaram (45), Nagaraj (36), and Deepak Aravind (26), the car driver, sources said.

While Shanmugasundaram succumbed to injuries on the spot, the other victims including Deepak Aravind and Nagaraj were rushed to government hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.